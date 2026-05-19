Un'azienda internazionale ha annunciato un accordo di finanziamento di 70 milioni di dollari con un'istituzione uzbeka. L'intesa riguarda l'espansione nel settore dell'economia digitale e si inserisce in un piano di investimenti più ampio. La firma è avvenuta a Tashkent e fa parte di una strategia di sviluppo incentrata sulla crescita nel digitale. La transazione è stata comunicata tramite un comunicato ufficiale, che fornisce dettagli sulla somma e sul settore di intervento.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE TASHKENT, Uzbekistan , May 19, 2026 PRNewswire — The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has signed a $70 million investment loan agreement with Uzum, Uzbekistan’s leading largest digital ecosystem, to accelerate the expansion of Uzum’s FinTech business, one of the leading and fastest-growing players in Uzbekistan’s burgeoning digital finance market. The agreement, signed during the official opening of the EDB’s representative office in Tashkent, marks the Bank’s first-ever investment in Uzbekistan since the country joined the organization – a strategic move by the EDB into digital infrastructure and platform economies, extending its focus from traditional sectors to digital platforms that drive long–term economic growth. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - EDB Expands Into Digital Economy With $70 Million Loan Agreement With Uzbekistan’s Uzum

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EDB Expands Into Digital Economy With $70 Million Loan Agreement With Uzbekistan's UzumThe Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has signed a $70 million investment loan agreement with Uzum, Uzbekistan's leading largest digital ecosystem, to accelerate the expansion of Uzum's FinTech business ... adnkronos.com

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