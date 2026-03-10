Uzum, un'azienda dell'Uzbekistan attiva nel settore degli ecosistemi digitali, ha concluso un investimento strategico superiore a 130 milioni di dollari. L'accordo è stato guidato da enti sovrani del Sultanato dell'Oman. La notizia è stata comunicata in data 10 marzo 2026 attraverso un comunicato stampa.

The transaction combines primary equity and structured capital and establishes a $2.3 billion pre-money valuation reference point, with conversion terms linked to the Company's next qualified financing round. The investment marks a significant step-up from Uzum's previous funding rounds and materially strengthens the Company's positioning ahead of its Series B. The capital will be used to accelerate Uzum's next phase of growth across its core verticals — e-commerce, digital banking, payments, and consumer lending — with a focus on expanding product depth, strengthening infrastructure, and increasing access to digital services nationwide. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - Uzum secures over $130 million in strategic investment led by the sovereign entities of the Sultanate of Oman

