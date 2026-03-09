PELA Executes US$5 Million US Government Project Development Funding Agreement
Pela Global Limited ha firmato un accordo per un finanziamento di cinque milioni di dollari con il governo degli Stati Uniti destinato allo sviluppo di un progetto. L'azienda, con sede a Perth, ha confermato che l'accordo segue un processo di richiesta e approvazione accurato. La firma dell'intesa rappresenta un passo importante per l'avvio delle attività previste nel progetto.
- PERTH, Australia, March 9, 2026 PRNewswire -- Pela Global Limited ("PELA" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that, following a rigorous application and approval process, the Company has executed a Project Development Funding Agreement (Agreement) with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). The Agreement provides up to US$5 million in project development funding to support and advance PELA's flagship Krstov Dol Antimony Mine Restart Project (KDM) in North Macedonia. The funding represents a significant milestone in PELA's strategy to become a near-term supplier of critical minerals to allied markets.... 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it
Articoli correlati
Dutch politicians reach agreement on rare minority government, NOS reportsAMSTERDAM, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Leaders of political parties in the Netherlands have agreed to form a rare minority government, Dutch broadcaster NOS...
Leggi anche: UN rights chief appeals for $400 million as crises mount and funding shrinks
Cut 100 Countries Down to 3 to Buy Real Estate Without Drowning in Videos, Forums, and Opinions
Aggiornamenti e notizie su Government Project Development
PELA Executes US$5 Million U.S. Government Project Development Funding AgreementPela Global Limited ('PELA' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that, following a rigorous application and approval process, the Company has executed a Project Development Funding Agreement ... adnkronos.com
Pela Global Limited: PELA Executes US$5 Million U.S. Government Project Development Funding AgreementPela Global Limited (PELA or the Company) is pleased to announce that, following a rigorous application and approval process, the Company ... finanznachrichten.de