Durante la conferenza Bitcoin 2026 a Las Vegas, Canaan Inc. ha partecipato a un tavolo rotondo dedicato alla rinascita del mining domestico. La discussione ha riguardato le strategie e le innovazioni nel settore del mining di criptovalute, con un focus particolare sulla ripresa delle attività di mining a livello individuale e casalingo. L'evento ha visto la presenza di rappresentanti di diverse aziende e esperti del settore, che hanno condiviso le proprie esperienze e prospettive future.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SINGAPORE, May 19, 2026 PRNewswire — At the Bitcoin 2026 conference in Las Vegas, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) was invited to participate in the roundtable discussion titled “Bitcoin’s Return to Its Roots: Why Home Mining is Making a Comeback.” The session explored the intersection of decentralized computing power and home energy synergy. From “USB Miners” to Home Energy Hubs Canaan’s legacy in the home mining sector began with the Avalon Nano series. Designed with a compact, portable form factor, this series lowered the barrier for everyday users to participate in the Bitcoin network. From its inception, the company has been a pioneer in exploring the home application of heat recovery from computing chips. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Bitcoin Back to Its Roots: Canaan Inc. Joins “The Renaissance of Home Mining” Roundtable at Bitcoin 2026

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