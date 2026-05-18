La Rockefeller Foundation ha ricevuto oltre 350 milioni di dollari per sostenere iniziative che coinvolgono circa 731 milioni di persone in tutto il mondo. Questa somma fa parte di un rapporto pubblicato nel 2025, intitolato “Big Bets, Real Results,” che analizza le attività portate avanti nel corso dell’anno. I dati indicano una diminuzione storica degli aiuti globali nel 2025, mentre la fondazione continua a implementare progetti di vasta portata. Il rapporto fornisce dettagli sui risultati concreti raggiunti grazie a questa strategia.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE 2025 Impact Report, “Big Bets, Real Results,” highlights $32 billion in total capital mobilized into solutions for millions of people in Africa, Asia, Latin America & the Caribbean, Europe, the United States, and more NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 PRNewswire — The Rockefeller Foundation today released its 2025 impact report, Big Bets, Real Results, detailing a year of strategic investments aimed at lifting up some of the world’s most vulnerable people and solving humanity’s most persistent problems. The report details the Foundation’s 2025 work, including big bets on Universal Energy Abundance, Food is Medicine in the United States Regenerative School Meals around the world, to accelerate the reach of frontier technology, community-driven models, and decisive data across its core focus areas. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Rockefeller Foundation Awarded US$350M+ to Reach 731 Million People Amid 2025’s Historic Decline in Global Aid

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