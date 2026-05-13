VAPORESSO ha presentato il suo nuovo prodotto, il XROS 6, progettato per migliorare l’esperienza di svapo MTL. Il dispositivo integra una tecnologia chiamata Smart Prime, che permette di sostituire la resistenza in circa 60 secondi senza dover svitare parti. La presentazione è avvenuta a Shenzhen e il modello è stato annunciato ufficialmente il 12 maggio 2026. Il dispositivo punta a offrire maggiore praticità e prestazioni agli utenti.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SHENZHEN, China, May 12, 2026 PRNewswire — VAPORESSO, a global leader in vaping technology, officially announces the launch of its newest flagship, the XROS 6. This addition to the popular XROS series introduces a suite of “Instant Response” technologies. These features eliminate common delays and set a new standard for efficiency in the Mouth-to-Lung (MTL) category. The XROS 6 was built for a fast lifestyle where every second counts. One major update is the Smart Prime technology, which ensures the coil is fully saturated and ready for use in just 60 seconds. This means you can start vaping almost as soon as you finish filling a new pod.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - VAPORESSO Unveils XROS 6: Redefining MTL Efficiency with Industry-First 60-Second Smart Prime Technology

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