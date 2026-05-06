Yunnan Power Grid Co. ha annunciato l’utilizzo delle soluzioni SPN di Huawei per sviluppare una rete di trasporto dati di nuova generazione. L’obiettivo è migliorare le comunicazioni e l’affidabilità delle infrastrutture energetiche nella regione, che rappresenta un centro importante nel sud-ovest del paese. La collaborazione tra le due aziende mira a rafforzare la connettività e la gestione delle reti di distribuzione dell’energia nella zona.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE KUNMING, China, May 6, 2026 PRNewswire — As a key energy hub in Southwest China, Yunnan Power Grid Co., Ltd. (Yunnan Power Grid) is tasked with large-scale clean energy transmission and smart grid development. However, the region’s complex terrain and long transmission lines have made this transformation challenging, rendering the digital and intelligent upgrade increasingly urgent. The explosion of production data and the rise of complex service scenarios further amplify this urgency, imposing ever-stricter requirements on the underlying communication bearer network. Network Transport Challenges...🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Huawei SPN Helps Yunnan Power Grid Build a Next-Gen High-Speed Bearer Network

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