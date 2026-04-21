equiduct launches us stocks trading segment bringing commission free on exchange access to us equities for european retail brokers

Una nuova piattaforma di trading azionario statunitense è stata avviata, offrendo ai broker europei l'accesso diretto alle azioni americane senza commissioni. La sezione è stata realizzata con il supporto di due società di clearing, SIX x-clear e Cboe Clear, che fungeranno da controparti interoperabili. Il regolamento prevede un regolamento T+1, con procedure di regolamento più rapide rispetto alle consuete tempistiche.

- SIX x-clear and Cboe Clear appointed as interoperable clearing counterparties for the new segment, with DTCC T+1 settlement. LONDON, April 21, 2026 PRNewswire -- Equiduct, Europe's leading pan-European retail-focused exchange, today announces the launch of a dedicated US stocks trading segment effective 1 June 2026, marking the first time a European exchange has offered on-exchange trading of US securities in US dollars with extended hours covering both European and US market sessions. The new segment, operating under the exchange MIC code XEQU, will enable European retail brokers to trade leading US equities in US dollars through a fully on-exchange, centrally cleared solution, eliminating the costly off-exchange intermediary arrangements that have historically defined European retail access to US stocks.🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

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Equiduct Launches US Stocks Trading Segment, Bringing Commission-Free On-Exchange Access to US Equities for European Retail BrokersSIX x-clear and Cboe Clear appointed as interoperable clearing counterparties for the new segment, with DTCC T+1 settlement. adnkronos.com