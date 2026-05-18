Control Risks ha comunicato che a partire dal 1° giugno 2026, Bill Udell ricoprirà il ruolo di amministratore delegato. La società, specializzata in intelligence strategica e sicurezza, ha reso noto il cambiamento tramite un comunicato ufficiale. La nomina di Udell avviene dopo l'annuncio formale di questa decisione, senza ulteriori dettagli sui motivi o sui processi di selezione. La notizia è stata diffusa oggi e riguarda la direzione generale dell’azienda.

- LONDON, May 18, 2026 PRNewswire -- Control Risks, the global strategic intelligence and security firm today announces that Bill Udell will become Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 June 2026. Udell succeeds Nick Allan, who is stepping down after 25 years with the business, including seven and a half years as CEO. Having led the firm through a period of significant development, strengthening the firm's global position and shaping its strategic direction, Allan and the Board agree that now is the right time for new leadership to take the business forward and drive the next phase of its evolution. Udell currently serves as Managing Partner, Global Security and sits on the Board and Executive Committee. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - Control Risks announces appointment of Bill Udell as Chief Executive Officer

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Control Risks announces appointment of Bill Udell as Chief Executive OfficerControl Risks, the global strategic intelligence and security firm today announces that Bill Udell will become Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 June 2026. Udell succeeds Nick Allan, who is s ... adnkronos.com

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