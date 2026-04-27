hyland appoints tracy roccasalva as chief marketing officer

Un'azienda ha annunciato la nomina di Tracy Roccasalva come nuovo Chief Marketing Officer. Roccasalva ha un background nel settore del marketing e ha ricoperto ruoli di crescente responsabilità in aziende di diverse dimensioni. La sua nomina fa parte di una strategia di crescita e trasformazione dell’azienda. La comunicazione ufficiale non fornisce ulteriori dettagli sulle sue attività o sul percorso professionale precedente.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Proven growth and transformation marketing executive to accelerate company’s global Agentic Enterprise leadership CLEVELAND, April 27, 2026 PRNewswire — Hyland, a global leader in enterprise content management (ECM) and pioneer of the AI-native Content Innovation Cloud™, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tracy Roccasalva as Chief Marketing Officer. The appointment comes as the ECM market enters its most significant transformation in more than a decade, with AI?driven content intelligence emerging as a primary driver of enterprise platform investment. In this strategic leadership role, Roccasalva will lead Hyland’s global marketing organization, shaping the company’s go?to?market strategy as it accelerates growth worldwide.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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