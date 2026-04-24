Il 24 aprile 2026, a Beijing, è stato annunciato il debutto mondiale della nuova proposta di valore del marchio automobilistico, presentata in occasione di AutoChina2026. L'evento ha visto la presentazione di una strategia rivolta alle famiglie, con l’obiettivo di migliorare l’esperienza di guida e di vita a bordo. La comunicazione, diffusa tramite un comunicato ufficiale, ha fornito dettagli sulle innovazioni e sui nuovi modelli che saranno introdotti sul mercato.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BEIJING, April 24, 2026 PRNewswire — On April 24, at the AutoChina2026, the world-famous automotive exhibition that draws global industry attention, CHERY officially launched its brand-new “For Family” value proposition to the global automotive industry and consumers. And at the same time, it announced its clear strategic vision of serving 10 million global families by the year 2030, completing its key strategic upgrade from a renowned “Global Brand” to a responsible “Global Citizen”. Jeff ZHANG, CEO of CHERY Brand, shared his thoughts at the event and stated: “For Family is not just a slogan; it is a promise that we safeguard the peace of mind and joy on every journey, through trusted quality and thoughtful technology.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - For Family, Towards a Better Future! CHERY’s New Value Proposition Makes Global Debut at AutoChina2026

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