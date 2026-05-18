Avid Bioservices ha annunciato la nomina di Maria Ebro Andreasen come Chief People Officer, con l’obiettivo di supportare la crescita dell’azienda e sviluppare la strategia di assunzione. L’azienda sta ampliando il team e rafforzando collaborazioni con università e programmi di tirocinio per creare una pipeline di talenti nel settore dei biologici. Questa scelta si inserisce in un progetto mirato a consolidare la presenza nel mercato e a favorire lo sviluppo di competenze interne.

Company expands team, university partnerships, and internship programs to build long-term biologics talent pipeline. TUSTIN, Calif., May 18, 2026 PRNewswire — Avid Bioservices, a leading biologics CDMO, today announced the appointment of Maria Ebro Andreasen as Chief People Officer. The appointment comes as Avid continues to scale its operations to meet increasing customer demand and support long-term growth. The company is expanding its team across key areas of the business while maintaining the high standards of quality, expertise, and collaboration that define Avid. “People and purpose are at the center of everything we do,” said Kenneth Bilenberg, Group President and CEO of Avid Bioservices. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Avid Bioservices Appoints Maria Ebro Andreasen as Chief People Officer to Fuel Continued Growth and Talent Strategy

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