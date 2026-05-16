Lunedì 16 maggio 2026, a Lugano, è stato annunciato il riconoscimento del jury per la competizione internazionale Design Equality with Innovation, dedicata agli studenti e focalizzata sui 17 Obiettivi di Sviluppo Sostenibile delle Nazioni Unite. Questa è la settima edizione di un programma promosso dall'iniziativa socio-culturale BE OPEN, realizzato in collaborazione con vari partner. La competizione si concentra sulla promozione di progetti innovativi in linea con gli obiettivi di sostenibilità, coinvolgendo giovani provenienti da diverse parti del mondo.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE LUGANO, Switzerland, May 16, 2026 PRNewswire — DESIGN EQUALITY with Innovation is the 7th international competition in the SDGs-focused programme run by the socio-cultural initiative BE OPEN and its partners. The competition is open to students and graduates worldwide. The competition aims to encourage creation of innovative solutions by younger people, for a more prosperous and sustainable future. According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Development, empowering women and girls plays a critical role in accelerating economic growth and social development. BE OPEN advocates that by dedicating the 20252026 competition to SDG#5, thus promoting the solutions that advance gender equality, meet the needs of women and girls, and promote women as innovators and entrepreneurs. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - BE OPEN celebrates the jury for Design Equality with Innovation: a competition for students dedicated to the UN Sustainable Development Programme

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BE OPEN celebrates the jury for Design Equality with Innovation: a competition for students dedicated to the UN Sustainable Development ProgrammeDESIGN EQUALITY with Innovation is the 7th international competition in the SDGs-focused programme run by the socio-cultural initiative BE OPEN and its partners. The competition is open to students ... adnkronos.com

BE OPEN Foundation: BE OPEN celebrates the jury for Design Equality with Innovation: a competition for students dedicated to the UN Sustainable Development ProgrammeDESIGN EQUALITY with Innovation is the 7th international competition in the SDGs-focused programme run by the socio-cultural initiative BE OPEN ... finanznachrichten.de