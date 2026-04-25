Il governo cinese sta adottando strategie che combinano l’uso della tecnologia con politiche volte a migliorare le condizioni di vita della popolazione e a tutelare l’ambiente. In un momento in cui molte nazioni cercano di promuovere uno sviluppo economico sostenibile, la Cina si impegna a trovare un equilibrio tra crescita e conservazione delle risorse naturali, portando avanti iniziative che coinvolgono diversi settori e tecnologie innovative.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BEIJING, April 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the world grapples with achieving sustainable economic growth, China is successfully using technology to boost people’s livelihoods while also preserving the environment. In this episode of the Art of Governance, CGTN’s Liu Xin is joined by Shanghai Daily’s Andy Boreham on a visit to the world’s largest solar plant in China’s Qinghai Province. Here, they discover how this unique project is not only putting money in local people’s pockets but also contributing to the area’s sustainable development. Located in the windswept plains of the Talatan Gobi Desert, columns of solar panels stretch as far as the eye can see.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - CGTN: The Art of Governance: How China is shaping a new path for sustainable development

The Art of Governance: How China is shaping a new path for sustainable development

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