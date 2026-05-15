Virtune celebra oggi tre anni dalla quotazione del suo primo prodotto negoziato in borsa legato alle criptovalute, avvenuta su Nasdaq Stockholm. L’azienda si conferma come uno dei principali operatori nel settore dei crypto asset nei Paesi nordici, mantenendo una posizione di rilievo nel mercato. La data segna un traguardo importante per Virtune, che ha ampliato l’offerta di prodotti e consolidato la propria presenza nella regione. La società ha annunciato che continuerà a sviluppare strumenti finanziari legati alle criptovalute, mantenendo la sua posizione di leadership.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Stockholm, 15 May 2026 – Virtune, the leading crypto asset manager and crypto ETP issuer in the Nordics, today marks three years since the listing of its first crypto exchange-traded product on Nasdaq Stockholm. Since inception, Virtune has grown into one of Europe’s fastest growing crypto ETP issuers, reaching approximately USD 320 million in assets under management (AUM), more than 160,000 investors and 23 physically backed crypto ETPs listed across regulated European exchanges. Virtune in 3 Years Today, Virtune has become the preferred choice for crypto investing for more than 100,000 Swedish investors and a rapidly growing investor base across the Nordics and Europe. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Virtune celebrates three years since the listing of its first crypto ETP and strengthens its leading position in the Nordic market

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