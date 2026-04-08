virtune expands in poland with first ever crypto index etp on the warsaw stock exchange

Oggi si è ufficialmente annunciato il debutto in Polonia di un nuovo strumento finanziario legato alle criptovalute, che si distingue per essere il primo indice crypto quotato nel paese e scambiato in valuta locale. La piattaforma di trading è la Borsa di Varsavia, e l’emittente è una società svedese regolamentata nel settore dei crypto asset. L’indice è denominato Virtune Coinbase 50 e rappresenta un nuovo passo nel mercato dei prodotti finanziari legati alle criptovalute in Polonia.

- Warsaw, April 8, 2026 – Virtune, the Swedish regulated crypto asset manager, today announces the listing of the Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW), marking the first-ever crypto index ETP listed in Poland and traded in PLN. Following the recent introduction of Poland's first spot crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs), this launch represents the next step in the development of the Polish market - enabling investors to gain broad, diversified exposure to the crypto market through a single, exchange-traded product. A New Way to Access the Crypto Market The Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP tracks the Coinbase 50 Europe Index (COIN50E) - a benchmark developed by Coinbase, one of the world's leading crypto companies, in collaboration with MarketVector. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

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Virtune AB (Publ) ("Virtune") has completed the rebalancing for March 2026 of its Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP- Stockholm, April 7th, 2026 – Virtune today announces the completion of the rebalancing for the Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP (SE0026821282), listed...

Virtune Announces Upcoming 10:1 Share Split for the Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP (VIRBTCP)Stockholm, January 23, 2026 – Virtune AB (Publ) today announces an upcoming 10:1 share split of the Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP (ticker: VIRBTCP).

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Virtune Expands in Poland with First-Ever Crypto Index ETP on the Warsaw Stock ExchangeVirtune, the Swedish regulated crypto asset manager, today announces the listing of the Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW), marking the first-ever crypto index ETP listed ... adnkronos.com

Virtune Makes History in Poland with First-Ever Spot Crypto ETPs Listed on the Warsaw Stock ExchangeWarsaw, February 25, 2026 – Virtune, the Swedish regulated crypto asset manager, today announced the historic listing of Poland’s first-ever spot crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) on the Warsaw ... adnkronos.com