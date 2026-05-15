Sassuolo vs Lecce trentasettesima giornata Serie A 2025 2026 | le probabili formazioni e dove vederla

Nella trentasettesima giornata del campionato di Serie A 20252026, si affrontano Sassuolo e Lecce. La partita si svolge in un momento chiave per entrambe le squadre, con i padroni di casa che puntano a concludere la stagione in modo positivo e i salentini impegnati a conquistare punti utili per la salvezza. Le probabili formazioni sono state annunciate e la partita sarà visibile su alcune piattaforme televisive e streaming.

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SASSUOLO-JUVENTUS 0-3 | HIGHLIGHTS | 19ª GIORNATA | SERIE A ENILIVE 2025/26

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Sassuolo-Lecce: probabili formazioni e dove vederlaSassuolo-Lecce, domenica 17 maggio, sarà trasmessa in diretta alle 20.45 in tv e streaming su DAZN. Tutte le notizie sul match, la diretta testuale, le pagelle ed il postpartita su CalcioLecce.it. calciolecce.it