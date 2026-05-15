ESGE Days 2026 | Endoscopic procedure associated with greater short-term weight loss than oral semaglutide study finds

Durante i ESGE Days 2026 è stata presentata una ricerca che confronta due interventi per la perdita di peso negli adulti obesi. Lo studio ha mostrato come la procedura endoscopica di gastrectomia a manica sia associata a una perdita di peso a breve termine più consistente rispetto alla somministrazione orale di semaglutide. La ricerca si basa su un confronto diretto tra i due metodi e si concentra sui risultati ottenuti nel breve periodo. La presentazione si è svolta nel contesto di questa conferenza dedicata alla chirurgia e alla gastroenterologia endoscopica.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE MILAN, May 15, 2026 PRNewswire — A comparative study, presented at ESGE Days 2026, has found that endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG) is associated with significantly greater short-term weight loss than oral semaglutide in adults with obesity. The retrospective cohort study included 150 patients treated in routine clinical practice and evaluated outcomes at six months. Patients undergoing ESG achieved a mean total body weight loss of 12.7%, compared with 8.7% in those receiving 14mg of oral semaglutide, corresponding to a mean difference of approximately 4.0% (p=0.0001). This difference remained significant after adjustment for baseline characteristics, including age, sex, body mass index and diabetes status, and was supported by multiple sensitivity analyses. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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Endoscopic procedure associated with greater short-term weight loss than oral semaglutide, study findsA comparative study, presented at ESGE Days 2026, has found that endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG) is associated with significantly greater short-term weight loss than oral semaglutide in adults ... medicalxpress.com

ESGE Days 2026: Endoscopic procedure associated with greater short-term weight loss than oral semaglutide, study findsA comparative study, presented at ESGE Days 2026, has found that endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG) is associated with significantly greater short-term weight loss than oral semaglutide in adults ... adnkronos.com