ESOC 2026 | Rising stroke rates highlight widening ethnic and socioeconomic inequalities across populations major study finds

Un nuovo studio pubblicato mostra un aumento dei tassi di ictus tra le diverse comunità, evidenziando disparità legate a fattori etnici e socioeconomici. La ricerca analizza dati provenienti da varie popolazioni e sottolinea come alcune gruppi siano più colpiti rispetto ad altri. I risultati sono stati presentati in occasione di un evento internazionale dedicato alla prevenzione e alla gestione delle malattie cerebrovascolari.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE MAASTRICHT, Netherlands, May 6, 2026 PRNewswire — A new study presented today at the European Stroke Organisation Conference (ESOC) 2026 shows that after decades of decline, stroke incidence is rising again, driven by higher rates in some ethnic minority populations and concentrated among socioeconomically disadvantaged groups. These findings reflect broader patterns seen in diverse urban populations internationally, pointing to widening health inequalities and highlighting an urgent need to improve uptake of cardiovascular risk programmes across all socioeconomic and ethnic groups. This 30-year analysis examined how the risk of having stroke varied in different ethnic and socioeconomic groups in a population of 333,000 people in South London, of whom 7,726 had a stroke.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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ESOC 2026: Rising stroke rates highlight widening ethnic and socioeconomic inequalities across populations, major study findsA new study presented today at the European Stroke Organisation Conference (ESOC) 2026 shows that after decades of decline, stroke incidence is rising again, driven by higher rates in some ethnic mino ... adnkronos.com

Rising stroke rates highlight widening ethnic and socioeconomic inequalities across populations, study findsA new study presented at the European Stroke Organization Conference (ESOC) 2026 shows that after decades of decline, stroke incidence is rising again, driven by higher rates in some ethnic minority ... medicalxpress.com