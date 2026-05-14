Una moneta commemorativa dedicata ai Pink Floyd è stata emessa per la prima volta nel Regno Unito. L'evento si è svolto a Llantrisant, in Galles, e la presentazione ufficiale si è tenuta il 14 maggio 2026. La moneta è stata realizzata dalla Zecca reale e rappresenta un tributo alla band iconica del rock britannico. La cerimonia di lancio ha coinvolto rappresentanti istituzionali e appassionati.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE LLANTRISANT, Wales, May 14, 2026 PRNewswire — More than half a century since Pink Floyd first emerged from the London underground scene to reshape the sound of modern music, The Royal Mint today unveils an official UK commemorative coin celebrating the band’s extraordinary and enduring legacy. The coin’s reverse design, created by Henry Gray, places the iconic prism from The Dark Side of the Moon at its heart, one of the most recognisable images in music history and a symbol of the band’s visionary approach to art, sound and experimentation. A selection of coins will also feature a rainbow prism effect, bringing the iconic design to life in full colour.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - THE ROYAL MINT SHINES A LIGHT ON PINK FLOYD WITH FIRST EVER UK COMMEMORATIVE COIN

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THE ROYAL MINT SHINES A LIGHT ON PINK FLOYD WITH FIRST EVER UK COMMEMORATIVE COINMore than half a century since Pink Floyd first emerged from the London underground scene to reshape the sound of modern music, The Royal Mint today unveils an official UK commemorative coin celebrati ... adnkronos.com