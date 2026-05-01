Una festa unica nel suo genere si è svolta nella città di Front Royal, con un evento dedicato alla visita reale. La manifestazione ha incluso musica, celebrazione delle tradizioni e un'occasione per rafforzare i legami tra Stati Uniti e Regno Unito. La cerimonia ha coinvolto studenti e cittadini, con particolare attenzione alla scuola Randolph-Macon Academy, che ha partecipato al blocco di festa dedicato al re e alla regina.

A one-of-a-kind celebration of music, leadership, tradition, and transatlantic friendship spotlights the next generation of American leaders FRONT ROYAL, Va., May 1, 2026 PRNewswire — Randolph-Macon Academy (R-MA), Virginia’s premier college-preparatory boarding and day school for students in grades 8–12, delivered a superb parade performance at Thursday’s “Royal Block Party” in honor of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the Virginia leg of their State Visit to the United States this week. The Royal Block Party featured a combined ceremonial and musical presentation led by the renowned Randolph-Macon Academy Marching Band, joined by the Academy’s Color Guard and Regimental Staff.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Royal Visit to Front Royal: Randolph-Macon Academy Shines at Block Party for King Charles III and Queen Camilla

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Royal Visit to Front Royal: Randolph-Macon Academy Shines at Block Party for King Charles III and Queen CamillaA one-of-a-kind celebration of music, leadership, tradition, and transatlantic friendship spotlights the next generation of American leaders FRONT ROYAL, Va., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ... bolsamania.com

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