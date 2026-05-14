Il 14 maggio 2026, MOVA ha annunciato che i suoi robot aspirapolvere di punta hanno ricevuto il premio Red Dot per il design del prodotto. La cerimonia di premiazione si è svolta a Berlino. La società ha comunicato che i dispositivi premiati sono parte di una linea di robot aspirapolvere. La decisione è stata presa dalla giuria del Red Dot, che ha valutato il design e le caratteristiche dei prodotti presentati. La notizia è stata diffusa tramite un comunicato stampa.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BERLIN, May 14, 2026 PRNewswire — MOVA, a global leader in high-end intelligent home appliances, is proud to announce that its flagship robotic vacuum cleaners, the MOVA V70 Ultra Complete and the MOVA Z70 Ultra Roller Complete, have been honored with the 2026 Red Dot Award for Product Design. This dual recognition underscores MOVA’s ability to integrate refined home aesthetics with intelligent cleaning technologies, reinforcing its growing presence in the premium smart home market. The MOVA V70 Ultra Complete is designed to improve cleaning coverage in corners, edges, and low-clearance spaces. Its... 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - MOVA’s Flagship Robot Vacuums Win 2026 Red Dot Award for Product Design

? Vuoi approfondire questa notizia? Condividila sui social o cerca aggiornamenti, video e discussioni correlate. RedditFacebookX Cerca altre news e video

Sullo stesso argomento

Felicitysolar’s Residential LiFePO4 Battery FLB48314TG1-H Wins 2026 Red Dot Design AwardCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GUANGZHOU, China, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Felicitysolar is proud to announce that its LiFePO4...

Red Dot Award, il premio 2026 per il design va alla Ferrari SC40Ferrari ha ottenuto il più alto riconoscimento di design da parte dell’associazione tedesca Red Dot Award con la Ferrari SC40, che si è aggiudicata...

MOVA's Flagship Robot Vacuums Win 2026 Red Dot Award for Product DesignMOVA, a global leader in high-end intelligent home appliances, is proud to announce that its flagship robotic vacuum cleaners, the MOVA V70 Ultra Complete and the MOVA Z70 Ultra Roller Complete, have ... adnkronos.com

The MOVA MOBIUS 60 solves robot vacuums’ biggest mopping problem with three specialized padsRobot vacuums have improved exponentially over the past few years, but one issue that remains is the mop. The biggest problem is that there’s just one mop pad to work with. The robot vacuum drags the ... androidauthority.com