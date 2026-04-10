Felicitysolar’s Residential LiFePO4 Battery FLB48314TG1-H Wins 2026 Red Dot Design Award

Felicitysolar ha annunciato che la batteria residenziale LiFePO4 FLB48314TG1-H ha ricevuto il premio Red Dot Design Award 2026. L’azienda, con sede a Guangzhou, ha comunicato questa vittoria attraverso un comunicato stampa pubblicato il 10 aprile 2026. La batteria, progettata per applicazioni domestiche, è stata riconosciuta per il suo design nel corso di questa competizione internazionale.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GUANGZHOU, China, April 10, 2026 PRNewswire — Felicitysolar is proud to announce that its LiFePO4 battery, FLB48314TG1-H, has been awarded the prestigious 2026 Red Dot Design Award. This recognition highlights the product’s innovative design, advanced functionality, and user-centric engineering. Prior to this achievement, the FLB48314TG1-H also received the PTAK Excellence Award in the “Energy Storage” category at the Warsaw Solar Energy Expo in Poland, further confirming its excellence in both design and performance. Fit for Versatile Residential Applications Its safety and flexibility make it an ideal choice for users seeking solar energy storage systems across diverse applications. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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Felicitysolar's Residential LiFePO4 Battery FLB48314TG1-H Wins 2026 Red Dot Design AwardFelicitysolar is proud to announce that its LiFePO4 battery, FLB48314TG1-H , has been awarded the prestigious 2026 Red Dot Design Award. This recognition highlights the product's innovative design, ... adnkronos.com

Felicitysolar’s Residential Energy Storage Battery Wins PTAK Excellence Award at Warsaw Solar ExpoAt the Warsaw Solar Energy Expo in Poland, Felicitysolar’s residential LiFePO4 battery FLB48314TG1 was awarded the PTAK Excellence Award in the category of MAGAZYNOWANIE ENERGII (Energy Storage). pv-magazine.com