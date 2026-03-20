I mercati europei sono caratterizzati da una forte volatilità oggi, a causa della pausa della Banca Centrale Europea e delle preoccupazioni legate ai rischi energetici. La società di brokeraggio CFD Mitrade ha ricevuto cinque premi internazionali nel corso del 2026, in un momento in cui gli investitori monitorano attentamente le decisioni di politica monetaria e le questioni energetiche.

- LIMASSOL, Cyprus, March 19, 2026 PRNewswire -- CFD broker Mitrade has secured five international industry awards for 2026 as European markets contend with heightened sensitivity to monetary policy and energy supply risks. European markets are grappling with a significant energy price shock following the escalation of conflict in the Middle East, with European gas futures contracts have soaring by close to 70%. The ECB now faces a complex policy dilemma, as traders have rapidly shifted from pricing in rate cuts to a 50% chance of a rate hike. The oil-driven inflation surge has gripped bond markets, leading to sharp repricing of rate expectations and increased volatility across euro-denominated assets. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - ECB Pause And Energy Risks Drive EU Market Volatility As Mitrade Group Earns Five Awards

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ECB Pause And Energy Risks Drive EU Market Volatility As Mitrade Group Earns Five AwardsCFD broker Mitrade has secured five international industry awards for 2026 as European markets contend with heightened sensitivity to monetary policy and energy supply risks. adnkronos.com