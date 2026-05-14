Kandao Technology ha annunciato il lancio del Kandao Meeting Pro 2, un dispositivo per videoconferenze che offre riprese a 360 gradi e funzionalità di intelligenza artificiale. Il nuovo prodotto è pensato per ambienti di lavoro misti, combinando tecnologia avanzata e facilità d’uso. La presentazione è avvenuta il 14 maggio 2026 a Shenzhen, in Cina. Il dispositivo si propone come soluzione completa per riunioni che richiedono qualità video elevata e integrazione tecnologica.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SHENZHEN, China, May 14, 2026 PRNewswire — Kandao Technology proudly introduces the Kandao Meeting Pro 2, a next-generation 360° AI video conference device designed for modern hybrid workspaces. Powered by a built-in AI chip, it combines 4K 360° imaging, intelligent audio, and AI meeting assistance in one all-in-one solution, delivering a more immersive and efficient conferencing experience for huddle spaces to larger meeting rooms. “As hybrid work continues to evolve, organizations are looking for meeting solutions that enable more natural and efficient collaboration experiences,” said Dan Chen. “Kandao Meeting Pro 2 reflects our vision for the future of intelligent meetings by combining advanced AI capabilities with premium audiovisual performance in one integrated device. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Introducing Kandao Meeting Pro 2: A 360° All-in-One AI Video Conference Device Designed for Smarter Meetings

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Introducing Kandao Meeting Pro 2: A 360° All-in-One AI Video Conference Device Designed for Smarter MeetingsKandao Technology proudly introduces the Kandao Meeting Pro 2, a next-generation 360° AI video conference device designed for modern hybrid workspaces. adnkronos.com

Kandao Technology Co., Ltd.: Introducing Kandao Meeting Pro 2: A 360° All-in-One AI Video Conference Device Designed for Smarter MeetingsKandao Technology proudly introduces the Kandao Meeting Pro 2, a next-generation 360° AI video conference device designed for modern hybrid workspaces.Powered ... finanznachrichten.de