È stata annunciata l’apertura delle candidature per una sfida globale di ricerca e sviluppo volta a trasformare la biodiversità dell’Amazzonia in imprese orientate all’impatto sociale ed economico. Le iscrizioni resteranno aperte fino al 30 giugno e prevedono l’assegnazione di finanziamenti, premi in denaro e un’esperienza immersiva nella foresta amazzonica. L’iniziativa mira a coinvolgere startup, istituzioni e ricercatori interessati a sviluppare soluzioni innovative basate sulle risorse naturali di quella regione.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Applications are open until June 30 for an initiative offering grants, cash awards, and an immersive experience in the Amazon. MANAUS, Brazil, May 14, 2026 PRNewswire — The Institute for Conservation and Sustainable Development of the Amazon (Idesam) has launched an international challenge aimed at transforming scientific knowledge about Amazon rainforest biodiversity into products and impact-driven businesses. One of the largest initiatives of its kind focused on bioeconomy innovation in the region, the Amazon Bioinnovation Challenge is open for applications until June 30, 2026. The initiative seeks research and development (R&D) specialists with international experience in sectors such as cosmetics, food and bio-based materials. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Idesam launches global R&D challenge to turn Amazon biodiversity into impact-driven businesses

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