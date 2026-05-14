Fuutura ha annunciato il lancio di un nuovo protocollo di trading multi-asset senza custodia, che integra l'identificazione digitale direttamente a livello di protocollo. La piattaforma consente agli utenti di gestire più classi di asset attraverso un'unica architettura con funzionalità di autogestione e verifica dell'identità su blockchain. L'iniziativa mira a offrire un sistema di trading più sicuro e trasparente, eliminando la necessità di custodia da parte di terze parti e facilitando l'accesso a diverse tipologie di investimenti digitali.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE PANAMA CITY, PANAMA – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 May 2026 -Fuutura has introduced a unified trading protocol that combines self-custody, on-chain identity, and access to multiple asset classes within one connected architecture. At the centre of the design sits a single rule: each user verifies once, holds their own keys throughout, and operates independently across every product the platform offers. Where much of the crypto industry has pursued visibility through disconnected tools running on competing chains, Fuutura has worked outside the spotlight for years. The team has been engineering the foundational infrastructure required to deliver financial access to the billions whose participation has been blocked by the legacy system. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Fuutura launches non-custodial multi-asset trading protocol with identity attestation at the protocol layer

? Vuoi approfondire questa notizia? Condividila sui social o cerca aggiornamenti, video e discussioni correlate. RedditFacebookX Cerca altre news e video

Sullo stesso argomento

Sconti esplosivi: Callisto Protocol a 23€ e hardware in offertaLa settimana corrente, a partire dal 9 marzo 2026, vede un’esplosione di promozioni sul mercato digitale dei videogiochi e delle periferiche, guidate...

Equiduct Launches US Stocks Trading Segment, Bringing Commission-Free On-Exchange Access to US Equities for European Retail Brokers- SIX x-clear and Cboe Clear appointed as interoperable clearing counterparties for the new segment, with DTCC T+1 settlement.