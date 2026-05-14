Felicitysolar ha concluso le cerimonie di firma di accordi di partnership autorizzata con aziende nei Paesi Bassi e in Spagna presso la sua sede centrale. La società, specializzata in soluzioni di accumulo di energia solare, ha annunciato ufficialmente l’accordo con i partner europei. Questi passaggi rafforzano la presenza dell’azienda nel mercato europeo e consolidano le collaborazioni con le aziende locali. La notizia è stata comunicata tramite un comunicato ufficiale prodotto dall’azienda, senza ulteriori dettagli sui termini degli accordi.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GUANGZHOU, China, May 14, 2026 PRNewswire — Felicitysolar, a global provider of solar energy storage solutions, has successfully completed authorized partnership signing ceremonies with partners from the Netherlands and Spain at its headquarters. These two partnerships mark a further step in Felicitysolar’s expansion and long-term development in the European renewable energy market. As Europe continues to accelerate its energy transition, demand for solar energy storage solutions is growing among residential, commercial, and industrial users. Rising electricity costs, increasing renewable energy adoption, and stronger awareness of energy independence are driving the need for reliable and efficient energy storage systems. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Felicitysolar Deepens European Market Presence Through Authorized Partnerships in the Netherlands and Spain

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