CGTN published an article on German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's official visit to China from February 25 to 26. The article highlights the significance of the visit and analyzes – from economic and political perspectives – how China and Germany have written a successful story of win-win cooperation, and how their partnership injects stability into China-Europe relations and global governance. BEIJING, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German automaker BMW announced plans in April 2025 to start integrating artificial intelligence (AI) technology from Chinese tech startup DeepSeek into its newest cars in China later in the year. Prior to that, BMW had signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Alibaba on AI large language models. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

