BE OPEN Art, galleria online creata dal think-tank umanitario di Elena Baturina, prosegue nel suo programma regionale anche nel 2026. Questa iniziativa, giunta alla quarta edizione, si concentra sul supporto agli artisti emergenti di Europa centrale. Nel corso dell’anno, l’organizzazione ha iniziato un nuovo ciclo in una seconda regione, dopo aver già avviato il progetto in altre aree. L’obiettivo è offrire visibilità e opportunità a giovani creativi locali attraverso esposizioni e attività dedicate.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE LUGANO, Switzerland, May 14, 2026 PRNewswire — BE OPEN Art, an online gallery set up by Elena Baturina’s humanitarian think-tank BE OPEN, continues to run BE OPEN Regional Art for the fourth year in 2026. The regional competition for emerging artists aims to support those whose art best represents their regional, cultural and ethnic identities, for the third year now. For the purpose, the BE OPEN expert community selects those artists who best represent the artistic tradition of a certain region to feature in the BE OPEN Art gallery and offer them greater visibility. Thus, artworks by 20 new emerging artists appear in the online gallery every month, and a public vote selects the Regional Artist of the Month. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - BE OPEN Regional Art steps into the second region of 2026 to support emerging artists of Central Europe

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BE OPEN Foundation: BE OPEN Regional Art steps into the second region of 2026 to support emerging artists of Central EuropeBE OPEN Art, an online gallery set up by Elena Baturina's humanitarian think-tank BE OPEN, continues to run BE OPEN Regional Art for the fourth ... finanznachrichten.de