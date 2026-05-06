Durante il Beijing Auto Show del 2026, InfiMotion Technology ha presentato nuove soluzioni per la mobilità elettrica. L'azienda ha rivelato un motore elettrico di nuova generazione e sistemi di ricarica ultra-rapidi. La presentazione ha avuto luogo il 6 maggio, con dettagli sul funzionamento e le caratteristiche tecniche di entrambe le innovazioni. Nessun dettaglio sui modelli specifici o sui partner coinvolti è stato comunicato in questa fase.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BEIJING, May 6, 2026 PRNewswire — InfiMotion Technology, a global leader in intelligent mobility solutions, unveiled a comprehensive portfolio of next-generation electric drive systems and ultra-high-power charging technologies at the 2026 Beijing International Automobile Exhibition. Showcasing over 30 products across its A110 booth in Hall A1, the company demonstrated its end-to-end capabilities in electrification, from high-efficiency drivetrains to industry-leading ultra-fast charging infrastructure. The 2026 Beijing Auto Show, running through May 3 at the China International Exhibition Center (Shunyi), has become a global stage for automotive innovation — and InfiMotion’s presence underscored its growing influence in shaping the future of electric mobility.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - InfiMotion Technology Unveils Next-Generation Electric Drive and Ultra-Fast Charging Solutions at 2026 Beijing Auto Show

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