InfiMotion Technology Unveils Next-Generation Electric Drive and Ultra-Fast Charging Solutions at 2026 Beijing Auto Show
Durante il Beijing Auto Show del 2026, InfiMotion Technology ha presentato nuove soluzioni per la mobilità elettrica. L'azienda ha rivelato un motore elettrico di nuova generazione e sistemi di ricarica ultra-rapidi. La presentazione ha avuto luogo il 6 maggio, con dettagli sul funzionamento e le caratteristiche tecniche di entrambe le innovazioni. Nessun dettaglio sui modelli specifici o sui partner coinvolti è stato comunicato in questa fase.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BEIJING, May 6, 2026 PRNewswire — InfiMotion Technology, a global leader in intelligent mobility solutions, unveiled a comprehensive portfolio of next-generation electric drive systems and ultra-high-power charging technologies at the 2026 Beijing International Automobile Exhibition. Showcasing over 30 products across its A110 booth in Hall A1, the company demonstrated its end-to-end capabilities in electrification, from high-efficiency drivetrains to industry-leading ultra-fast charging infrastructure. The 2026 Beijing Auto Show, running through May 3 at the China International Exhibition Center (Shunyi), has become a global stage for automotive innovation — and InfiMotion’s presence underscored its growing influence in shaping the future of electric mobility.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
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