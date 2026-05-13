UFOFLEET ha acquistato FleetMaster da Cox Automotive, un'operazione che permette di espandere l'uso del suo sistema operativo intelligente per soluzioni di mobilità, gestione flotte e contratti. La transazione coinvolge diverse aree geografiche, tra cui Europa, Americhe e Asia-Pacifico. La mossa punta a accelerare la modernizzazione del settore delle flotte e della mobilità attraverso l'integrazione di tecnologie basate sull'intelligenza artificiale.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Transaction brings UFOFLEET’s intelligent enterprise OS for mobility solutions, fleet management and contract management to new verticals and market leaders across Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. LUXEMBOURG, May 13, 2026 PRNewswire — UFODRIVE Group, parent company of UFOFLEET, announces the acquisition of FleetMaster from Cox Automotive, world’s largest automotive services and technology provider. This deal accelerates UFOFLEET’s mission to reshape the $500bn fleet and mobility market. UFOFLEET will equip and scale FleetMaster’s established platform for rental, leasing and retail, with intelligent infrastructure that has transformed leaders like Hertz and Merchants Fleet.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - UFOFLEET Acquires FleetMaster from Cox Automotive, Accelerating AI-Powered Modernisation of Fleet and Mobility Sector

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UFOFLEET Acquires FleetMaster from Cox Automotive, Accelerating AI-Powered Modernisation of Fleet and Mobility SectorTransaction brings UFOFLEET's intelligent enterprise OS for mobility solutions, fleet management and contract management to new verticals and market leaders across Europe, the Americas, and ... adnkronos.com