Una nuova piattaforma basata sull'intelligenza artificiale è stata annunciata, progettata per aiutare le aziende a passare dalla definizione delle strategie di mercato alla loro implementazione. La piattaforma si chiama Explorer and Builder e rappresenta il primo strumento di questo tipo a livello globale. Tre grandi aziende di settori diversi sono coinvolte nel progetto, che mira a facilitare il percorso di trasformazione digitale delle imprese nel Golfo.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Three global enterprises in consumer goods, diversified manufacturing, and logistics are already using Explorer and Builder to make faster, more defensible location decisions and build GCCs with execution confidence NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 PRNewswire — Aokah, the GCC Operating System?? purpose-built to orchestrate Global Capability Centers from strategy through scale, today announced the general availability of Explorer and Builder — two integrated intelligence products that fundamentally change how enterprises design, justify, and execute GCC programs. Explorer compresses weeks of location analysis and business case development into days.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Aokah Launches Explorer and Builder: The First AI-Powered Platform to Take Enterprises from GCC Strategy to Execution

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