HIKMICRO, azienda leader mondiale nel settore delle immagini termiche intelligenti, ha annunciato il lancio di una nuova funzione chiamata SuperScene™ Mode, in occasione del suo decimo anniversario. La società, con sede a Hangzhou, ha reso noto che questa novità integra tecnologie di intelligenza artificiale. La presentazione avviene attraverso un comunicato stampa pubblicato il 20 aprile 2026.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE 10 Years of Expert Knowledge. Now AI-Enabled. HANGZHOU, China, April 20, 2026 PRNewswire — HIKMICRO is celebrating 10 years of global leadership in smart thermal imaging by introducing SuperScene™ Mode. This AI-powered breakthrough facilitates faster, simpler, and more accessible thermal inspections for trade professionals and DIY enthusiasts of any skill level. Far more than just a new feature, SuperScene™ Mode represents a transition from simple image capture to instant actionable insight. By embedding a decade of field expertise into AI-driven analysis, HIKMICRO is removing the complexity that has traditionally limited thermal imaging while setting a new benchmark in usability and performance.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - HIKMICRO, World Leader in Smart Thermal Imaging, Marks 10th Anniversary with Launch of Trailblazing AI-Powered SuperScene™ Mode

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