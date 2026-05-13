Dublin si colloca al terzo posto tra le sette capitali europee analizzate per l’efficienza nel trasporto merci. Lo rivela il nuovo indice di Geotab che mette a confronto le prestazioni delle città in termini di movimentazione di merci. Il rapporto evidenzia una differenza significativa tra le diverse aree esaminate, senza però fornire dettagli specifici sui parametri di valutazione o sui dati numerici.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Geotab’s new Index reveals major performance gap between Europe’s capital cities DUBLIN, May 13, 2026 PRNewswire — Geotab, a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, today published its first European Freight Efficiency Index titled “The Cost of Standing Still” revealing a 144% performance gap between Europe’s major cities with Berlin ranking highest in freight efficiency and Dublin in third place. Every day, millions of vehicles move through Europe’s cities carrying the things that keep economies alive – food, medicine, materials, parcels. But not all cities move them equally.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - The cost of standing still: Dublin ranks third out of seven European capitals for freight efficiency

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