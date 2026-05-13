È stato pubblicato il trailer del nuovo spin-off di The Big Bang Theory, intitolato “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe”, disponibile sulla piattaforma streaming HBO Max. Il teaser introduce una trama in cui il multiverso sembra essere a rischio di collasso e vede come protagonista il personaggio di Stuart Bloom. Il video mostra scene in anteprima del nuovo progetto televisivo, suscitando l’interesse dei fan della serie originale.

Il multiverso sta per collassare e l’unica speranza dell’umanità è. Stuart Bloom. HBO Max ha ufficialmente rotto gli indugi rilasciando il primo teaser trailer di “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe”, l’attesissimo spinoff della leggendaria sitcom The Big Bang Theory. L’annuncio è avvenuto in grande stile a New York, durante la presentazione upfront di Warner Bros. Discovery, dove il cast principale ha svelato le prime immagini di quella che promette di essere la serie più caotica del franchise. Data di uscita e dove vederlo. Segnate la data sul calendario: Stuart Fails to Save the Universe farà il suo debutto ufficiale il 23 luglio alle ore 21:00 (ET) su HBO Max.🔗 Leggi su Nerdpool.it

© Nerdpool.it - Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: Online il trailer del nuovo spinoff di The Big Bang Theory!

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The Big Bang Theory Spinoff FIRST LOOK: Stuart Fails to Save the Universe

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Temi più discussi: Lo spin-off di The Big Bang Theory arriva a luglio; Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: lo spin-off di Big Bang Theory; HBO Max Reveals First Look at Stuart Fails to Save the Universe; The Big Bang Theory: il nuovo spin-off ha una data d’uscita.

Non vedo l'ora che Stuart Fails to Save the Universe!!! - reddit.com reddit

Il Primo Trailer della serie spin-off di The Big Bang Theory - HDIl Primo Trailer della serie spin-off di The Big Bang Theory - HD - Stuart Fails to Save the Universe video Serie TV trailer ufficiale e americano italiano in streaming clip inedite scena dietro le qu ... comingsoon.it

‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ Locks In July Premiere at HBO MaxStuart Fails to Save the Universe is one step closing to getting on the air, with The Big Bang Theory spinoff series setting a July premiere at HBO Max. sg.news.yahoo.com