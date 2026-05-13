SINBON Electronics ha annunciato una collaborazione con Nexcellent Energy per sviluppare applicazioni dell’energia idrogeno nelle industrie urbane. La partnership mira a espandere l’utilizzo di questa tecnologia in diversi settori industriali. La notizia è stata diffusa attraverso un comunicato stampa, datato 13 maggio 2026, a Taipei. Nessun dettaglio sui termini dell’accordo o sui progetti specifici è stato reso pubblico.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE TAIPEI, May 13, 2026 PRNewswire — “We have always believed in working with partners who share the same vision,” said Alex Shiung, Business Development Assistant Vice President at SINBON. “Together, we hope to build an ecosystem that is friendly to the environment and beneficial for the planet.” Beyond individual technologies, SINBON is also working to build a broader ecosystem of partners that share a common vision for sustainable energy innovation. By connecting technology providers, system integrators and operational partners, SINBON aims to develop scalable clean-energy solutions that can be deployed across cities and industries worldwide.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - SINBON Electronics Partners with Nexcellent Energy to Expand Hydrogen Energy Applications Across Urban Industries

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