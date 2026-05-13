Nel primo trimestre del 2026, la banca digitale ha registrato un utile netto ricorrente di 575 milioni di real, grazie all’aumento di entrate e ai miglioramenti di efficienza. La piattaforma digitale ha raggiunto un totale di 42 miliardi di real in attività gestite. Questi dati sono stati comunicati attraverso un comunicato ufficiale, senza ulteriori analisi o commenti.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Digital banking platform surpasses R$ 42 billion in deposits and R$ 5 billion in loan portfolio, supported by the expansion of its banking platform and operating leverage during the period SÃO PAULO, May 13, 2026 PRNewswire — PagBank (NYSE: PAGS), one of Brazil’s largest digital banking platforms and a specialist in serving Brazilian entrepreneurs, announces its results for the first quarter of 2026 (1Q26). During the quarter, recurring net income totaled R$ 575 million, up 4% year over year. “We started the year with consistent results, even amid a more challenging macroeconomic environment, reinforcing the strength of our strategy and execution discipline.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - PagBank reports recurring net income of R$ 575 million in 1Q26, driven by revenue growth and efficiency gains

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PagBank reports recurring net income of R$ 575 million in 1Q26, driven by revenue growth and efficiency gainsDigital banking platform surpasses R$ 42 billion in deposits and R$ 5 billion in loan portfolio, supported by the expansion of its banking platform and operating leverage during the period\ ... adnkronos.com

PagBank reports net revenue of R$4.9 billion and recurring net income of R$554 million in 1Q25The company announces its first dividend payment of approximately R$250 million (USD 0.14 per common share) and plans to distribute dividends annually The credit portfolio also expanded, reaching ... prnewswire.co.uk