PagBank reports recurring net income of R$ 575 million in 1Q26 driven by revenue growth and efficiency gains
Nel primo trimestre del 2026, la banca digitale ha registrato un utile netto ricorrente di 575 milioni di real, grazie all’aumento di entrate e ai miglioramenti di efficienza. La piattaforma digitale ha raggiunto un totale di 42 miliardi di real in attività gestite. Questi dati sono stati comunicati attraverso un comunicato ufficiale, senza ulteriori analisi o commenti.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Digital banking platform surpasses R$ 42 billion in deposits and R$ 5 billion in loan portfolio, supported by the expansion of its banking platform and operating leverage during the period SÃO PAULO, May 13, 2026 PRNewswire — PagBank (NYSE: PAGS), one of Brazil’s largest digital banking platforms and a specialist in serving Brazilian entrepreneurs, announces its results for the first quarter of 2026 (1Q26). During the quarter, recurring net income totaled R$ 575 million, up 4% year over year. “We started the year with consistent results, even amid a more challenging macroeconomic environment, reinforcing the strength of our strategy and execution discipline.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
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PagBank reports recurring net income of R$ 575 million in 1Q26, driven by revenue growth and efficiency gainsDigital banking platform surpasses R$ 42 billion in deposits and R$ 5 billion in loan portfolio, supported by the expansion of its banking platform and operating leverage during the period\ ... adnkronos.com
PagBank reports net revenue of R$4.9 billion and recurring net income of R$554 million in 1Q25The company announces its first dividend payment of approximately R$250 million (USD 0.14 per common share) and plans to distribute dividends annually The credit portfolio also expanded, reaching ... prnewswire.co.uk