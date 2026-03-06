PagBank reaches 34 million customers and reports recurring profit of R$ 678 million with an ROAE of 18.4% in 4Q25

PagBank ha raggiunto 34 milioni di clienti e ha registrato un profitto ricorrente di 678 milioni di reais nel quarto trimestre del 2025, con un ROAE dell’18,4%. La banca digitale conta attualmente 40,7 miliardi di reais in depositi e 49,7 miliardi di reais nel portafoglio di prestiti ampliato. Questi dati sono stati comunicati ufficialmente dall’istituto finanziario.

- Digital bank reports R$ 40.7 billion in deposits and R$ 49.7 billion in its expanded loan portfolio. SÃO PAULO, March 5, 2026 PRNewswire -- PagBank (NYSE: PAGS), one of the largest digital banks in Brazil and an expert in Brazilians, reports its fourth-quarter 2025 (4Q25) results. The results of the period demonstrate solid performance and operational acceleration, reflecting discipline in execution and in strengthening the business. With the most challenging moment of the cycle overcome, even with the high financial cost and lower economic activity, the figures show a recovery that indicates a more favorable scenario for the next periods of PagBank. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

