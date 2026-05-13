Un nuovo sistema permette alle istituzioni finanziarie di effettuare pagamenti tramite un’unica istruzione bancaria su oltre 75 valute e più di 100 mercati diversi. Questo sistema, chiamato Stable OS 2.0, consente di completare le transazioni con regolamento presso la banca beneficiaria attraverso il sistema RTGS locale. È stato annunciato che questa rete rappresenta la più grande piattaforma di pagamento di terze parti nel suo genere per i mercati emergenti.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Stable OS 2.0 enables financial institutions to execute trade payments through one unified wire instruction across 100+ markets and 75+ currencies, with settlement at the beneficiary bank via local RTGS. Keyrails’ direct banking relationships in New York, London and Hong Kong extend its cut-off time coverage over multiple time zones and enable an average of 12 hours uptime for processing. LONDON, May 13, 2026 PRNewswire — Keyrails today announced Stable OS 2.0, an institutional, stablecoin-compatible payment execution layer built for high-value trade payments across emerging markets. For banks, fintechs, and trade operators, cross-border payments are not only a speed problem, they are an execution problem.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - One Wire Instruction Across 75+ Currencies: Keyrails Unveils World’s Biggest 3rd Party RTGS Network For Emerging Markets

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