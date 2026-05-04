Una nuova struttura dedicata ai test di sicurezza è stata inaugurata in Cina da un’azienda automobilistica. La sede include impianti avanzati per la valutazione dei veicoli, con strumenti specifici per analizzare le prestazioni in diverse condizioni di guida. La realizzazione di questa struttura è stata annunciata tramite un comunicato stampa, senza dettagli sui costi o sui partner coinvolti. La notizia è stata diffusa a livello internazionale il 3 maggio 2026.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BAODING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 May 2026 – During the 2026 Beijing Auto Show, GWM hosted a Tech Day event, opening its global safety and testing complex to hundreds of international journalists and overseas dealers, who engaged in in-depth exchanges with engineers. No staged demos, no polished pitches—only real engineering: black electromagnetic absorbers, a 120ton rotating crash barrier, and an ORA 5 undergoing a 60 kmh side impact in full view of witnesses. Frontier Tech in Focus: Global Media Eagerly Inquire About Rollout Timelines During the Tech Day event, technical experts from GWM delivered in-depth technical analyses on all-scenario intelligent driving, next-generation smart cockpits, and the Hi4 powertrain family.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - GWM Unveils World-Class Safety & Testing Facilities: Safety Built on Data, Not Hype

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