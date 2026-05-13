Una nuova ricerca settoriale analizza le strategie per ridurre le emissioni cumulative di refrigeranti nel settore automobilistico in Europa tra il 2030 e il 2050, stimando una diminuzione del 50%. Lo studio evidenzia percorsi pratici per accelerare i tagli alle emissioni e ridurre i rischi di riparazioni costose ai sistemi di condizionamento, con un impatto contenuto sui costi per i consumatori. La ricerca è stata condotta da un ente specializzato con sede negli Stati Uniti.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE New cross-value-chain research outlines practical pathways to faster emissions reductions, lowering the risk of expensive AC repairs at low cost to consumers WILMINGTON, Del., May 13, 2026 PRNewswire — A new industry study released today and developed by a technical working group co-led by The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC) and Solstice Advanced Materials Inc. (Nasdaq: SOLS), finds that refrigerant emissions from automotive air conditioning systems in Europe could be reduced by up to 60%+ annually by 2050, with an average of half of cumulative emissions avoided between 2030 and 2050, through coordinated measures implemented across the full automotive value chain.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - New Industry Study, Identifies Path to Cut Cumulative Automotive Refrigerant Emissions Across Europe by ?50% Between 2030-2050

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New Industry Study, Identifies Path to Cut Cumulative Automotive Refrigerant Emissions Across Europe by ?50% Between 2030-2050New cross-value-chain research outlines practical pathways to faster emissions reductions, lowering the risk of expensive AC repairs at low cost to consumers ... adnkronos.com