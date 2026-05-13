Durante la fiera Vitafoods Europe 2026, un'azienda cinese ha presentato la sua piattaforma liposomale NFco-Loading® e un nuovo integratore per il invecchiamento sano chiamato NF TriSolve®. La manifestazione si è svolta a metà maggio e ha visto la partecipazione di numerose aziende del settore. La presentazione ha attirato l'attenzione su queste due innovazioni nel campo della salute e del benessere.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE XI’AN, China, May 13, 2026 PRNewswire — Natural Field captured attention at Vitafoods Europe 2026 by presenting its NFco-Loading® liposomal platform and NF TriSolve®, a next-generation healthy aging formulation. Designed to deliver multiple active compounds simultaneously, NF TriSolve® combines co-loaded Coenzyme Q10 and NMN liposomes with ergothioneine and sialic acid, offering a science-driven approach to supporting cellular vitality, skin radiance, and hydration, as demonstrated in zebrafish studies. The proprietary NFco-Loading® technology enables the co-encapsulation of multiple actives within a single liposomal system, enhancing stability, dispersibility, and synergistic potential.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Natural Field Unveils NFco-Loading® Healthy Aging Innovation at Vitafoods Europe 2026

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