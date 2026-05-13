Huawei ha annunciato il lancio della serie Watch Fit 5, uno smartwatch che integra la funzione di pagamenti contactless tramite Curve Pay. La novità permette di effettuare transazioni sicure senza bisogno di portare con sé carte o portafogli fisici, grazie alla compatibilità con il sistema di pagamento digitale. La serie include diverse opzioni di design e funzionalità, con un focus sulla sicurezza e la praticità nell’uso quotidiano.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Latest wearable from Huawei turns your wrist into a smart, secure, cashback-earning wallet, designed for the generation that leaves their phone in their bag LONDON, May 13, 2026 PR Newswire — The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series was officially launched on 7 May at Huawei’s “Now Is Your Spark” global product launch event in Bangkok, Thailand. Combined with Curve Pay, which enables a truly wallet – and phone-free payment experience at any contactless terminal, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series becomes the ultimate everyday companion for a young and active generation that wants to travel light, stay connected, and leave the phone behind.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series Brings Secure Contactless Payments with Curve Pay

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