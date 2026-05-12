Homes England ha effettuato un investimento di capitale azionario nel fondo Starlight UK Build-to-Rent Fund II. L'operazione rappresenta una partecipazione significativa nel progetto, volto a sostenere lo sviluppo di immobili destinati all’affitto nel Regno Unito. La collaborazione coinvolge anche Starlight Investments, che gestisce il fondo. La notizia è stata resa pubblica attraverso un comunicato ufficiale, che evidenzia l’impegno di Homes England nel settore dell’edilizia abitativa.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Starlight Investments and the National Housing Bank Unite to Accelerate Rental Housing; Bank’s phased investment of £100 million advances 6,000?home pipeline through Starlight’s platform TORONTO, May 12, 2026 PRNewswire — Starlight Investments has announced that the National Housing Bank, a Homes England company, has joined as a cornerstone investor in the Starlight UK Build-to-Rent (BTR) Fund II, supporting the acceleration of new rental home delivery across England. This investment reflects a shared commitment to expanding the supply of rental housing and enabling growth in places where new homes are needed most.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Homes England’s National Housing Bank Makes Significant Cornerstone Equity Investment in Starlight UK Build-to-Rent Fund II

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