Starlight Investments ha completato la prima fase di un nuovo complesso residenziale dedicato agli affitti a Maidenhead, chiamato The Waypoint. L’intervento riguarda una comunità con diverse unità abitative e si trova in prossimità di aree di interesse per i pendolari. La società ha annunciato ufficialmente il termine di questa prima parte dei lavori, senza indicare ancora i tempi di realizzazione delle fasi successive.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE 255?home riverside rental community in London Commuter Belt continues to take shape MAIDENHEAD, United Kingdom, April 16, 2026 PRNewswire — Starlight Investments, a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm, has announced the completion and launch of the first phase at The Waypoint, the company’s newest build?to?rent (BTR) community in Maidenhead, Berkshire. This milestone delivers 73 new rental homes, offering a carefully curated mix of one?, two? and three?bedroom suites with elegant open-plan designs and elevated finishes — marking a significant step toward the development’s full completion later this year.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Starlight Investments Marks Major Milestone with Completion of First Phase of New Build-to-Rent Community at The Waypoint in Maidenhead

Five Years Later, He Impregnated His First Love; I Threw The Ring & Wed Ceo—He Panicked!

Notizie correlate

North Korea’s Kim marks completion of Pyongyang housing project as key party congress nearsSEOUL, Feb 17 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un marked the completion of 10,000 new houses built in Pyongyang, state media KCNA said on...

Juventus, partnership speciale con il Maidenhead United: di cosa si trattadi Redazione JuventusNews24Juventus, partnership speciale con il Maidenhead United in occasione del Non-League Day 2026: di cosa si tratta.