Playoff basket Serie A 2025 2026 | calendario e dove vederli

Al termine della regular season con la trentesima giornata, i playoff di basket della Serie A 20252026 sono pronti a partire. Le partite dei quarti di finale si svolgeranno al meglio delle cinque gare, segnando l'inizio della fase post-stagionale. La competizione coinvolge le squadre classificate ai primi otto posti, mentre calendario e modalità sono stati ufficializzati per questa fase della stagione.

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Calendario playoff Serie A basket 2026: le date dai quarti alla finaleCi siamo: dalla fine della settimana in cui siamo appena entrati ci saranno i playoff scudetto per la stagione 2025-2026.

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