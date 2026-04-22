Watertech China 2026 si prepara a mettere in evidenza due forum di grande rilevanza, attirando l’attenzione di professionisti dell’acqua provenienti da tutto il mondo. L’evento, che si svolgerà a Shanghai, sta già registrando un aumento delle pre-iscrizioni da parte di esperti del settore. La manifestazione rappresenta un momento di confronto tra aziende, enti e specialisti del settore idrico, con un focus particolare su temi di innovazione e sostenibilità.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SHANGHAI, April 22, 2026 PRNewswire — As the global water sector moves toward smarter, greener and more efficient development, WATERTECH CHINA 2026 ,organized by Herui Group, will return from June 9–11, 2026 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), bringing together technology providers, industry leaders and end users from across the world. As the 18th edition of the event, WATERTECH CHINA 2026 will cover 180,000 square meters, feature 2,500+ exhibitors, and welcome 100,000+ professional visitors from 175 countries and regions. Serving 28 end-user industries, the show continues to be one of the most influential B2B platforms for sourcing solutions, tracking market trends and building international partnerships across the water sector.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - WATERTECH CHINA 2026 to Spotlight Two High-Impact Forums, Driving Early Pre-Registration from Global Water Professionals

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WATERTECH CHINA 2026 to Spotlight Two High-Impact Forums, Driving Early Pre-Registration from Global Water ProfessionalsAs the global water sector moves toward smarter, greener and more efficient development, WATERTECH CHINA 2026 ,organized by Herui Group, will return from June 9–11, 2026 at the National Exhibition and ... adnkronos.com

[PRNewswire] WATERTECH CHINA 2026 Spotlights Two ForumsAs the global water sector moves toward smarter, greener and more efficient development, WATERTECH CHINA 2026 [ ,organized by Herui Group, will return from June 9–11, 2026 at the National Exhibition ... en.yna.co.kr