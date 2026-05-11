Every object in the sky looks like a star

(Qualunque oggetto nel cielo sembra una stella) è il titolo della nuova mostra personale di Irina Gabiani presso la galleria Raffaella de Chirico di Milano (21 maggio - 5 settembre 2026). Il titolo suggerisce una visione in cui ogni oggetto nel cielo può.🔗 Leggi su Milanotoday.it

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