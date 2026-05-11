Envision Energy Expands North America Presence with Cape Breton China Corp on 300MW Hybrid Wind and BESS Project in Canada
Envision Energy ha annunciato una partnership strategica con Cape Breton China Corp per sviluppare un progetto 300 MW che combina energie eoliche e sistemi di accumulo a energia nel Canada orientale. L’accordo riguarda la realizzazione di un impianto ibrido che integra turbine eoliche e sistemi di accumulo a batteria. La collaborazione mira a potenziare la presenza dell’azienda in Nord America e a sostenere progetti di energia rinnovabile nella regione.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SHANGHAI, May 11, 2026 PRNewswire — Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Cape Breton China Corp. The two parties will jointly explore clean energy development opportunities in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada, with plans to develop a 300MW hybrid wind and BESS project, forming an integrated wind-and-storage net-zero demonstration project. The collaboration marks a significant step in Envision Energy’s footprint in North America, reinforcing its long-term commitment to delivering future energy system for the region’s energy transition and sustainable economic development.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
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