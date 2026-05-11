Envision Energy ha annunciato una partnership strategica con Cape Breton China Corp per sviluppare un progetto 300 MW che combina energie eoliche e sistemi di accumulo a energia nel Canada orientale. L’accordo riguarda la realizzazione di un impianto ibrido che integra turbine eoliche e sistemi di accumulo a batteria. La collaborazione mira a potenziare la presenza dell’azienda in Nord America e a sostenere progetti di energia rinnovabile nella regione.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SHANGHAI, May 11, 2026 PRNewswire — Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Cape Breton China Corp. The two parties will jointly explore clean energy development opportunities in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada, with plans to develop a 300MW hybrid wind and BESS project, forming an integrated wind-and-storage net-zero demonstration project. The collaboration marks a significant step in Envision Energy’s footprint in North America, reinforcing its long-term commitment to delivering future energy system for the region’s energy transition and sustainable economic development.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Envision Energy Expands North America Presence with Cape Breton China Corp on 300MW Hybrid Wind and BESS Project in Canada

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